While designer Kate Spade’s death by apparent suicide at 55 came as a shock, it also highlights a worrisome trend in the United States: Women are dying by suicide at an increased rate.

“It is unfortunately true,” Dr. Christine Moutier, chief medical officer of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, told TODAY. “You are going to be hard pressed to not find a group from 1999 to 2016 without increased suicide rates.”

Kate Spade and fashion designer Michael Kors pose at an event in 2004 in New York. Andrew Kent / Getty Images

Since 1999 suicide rates in the United States have increased 24 percent overall and the number of middle-aged women dying by suicide is also rising. The suicide rate for non-Hispanic white females, ages 45-64, was 80 percent higher in 2014 than 1999, three to four times higher than for women in other racial and ethnic groups, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The American Association of Suicidology said in a statement that 28 women die by suicide every day in the United States, with more than 10,200 dying by suicide each year, citing CDC statistics.

From 1999 to 2016, there was almost a 128 percent increase in death by suicide in women between 45 and 64, with 4,253 women from this age group dying from suicide in 2016.

“There are probably some biological or socialization differences that set women up for a greater risk,” said Moutier.

Regardless of demographic, people with multiple risk factors are more like to die by suicide. The factors include:

living with a mental health condition

having access to legal means to carry out death by suicide

experiencing life stressors, such as relationship or economic stress

But women face unique complications.

“Depression is more highly prevalent to women to men by almost a 2 to 1 ratio,” said Moutier. “Major depressive disorder is the leading mental health risk factor for death by suicide and that is because depression leads to suicidal though.”