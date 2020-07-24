Demi Lovato marks 2-year anniversary of hospitalization with emotional post

Demi Lovato is opening up in a new message to fans just one day after announcing her engagement.

On Friday, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer shared her thoughts along with a video of herself on Instagram, and says she's "free of my demons. Each and every one."

"Feeling so grateful so I wrote something," she wrote in the caption, alongside a video of her in the passenger seat of a car with Paramore's "The Only Exception" playing in the background. "@maxehrich took this after telling me to close my eyes on the way to propose to me Love you honey."

Lovato, 27, revealed on Instagram Wednesday that she and actor Max Ehrich have gotten engaged, which makes this a particularly poignant video clip. In subsequent slides, she writes, "Today is my miracle day. I'm so blessed to have one. It represents how the Dr's at Cedar's Sinai saved my life. How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams."

In 2018, the same year she released a song titled "Sober," Lovato was hospitalized after an apparent drug overdose of an unspecified narcotic. First responders, who came to her aid at the time, used the drug Naloxone to reverse the effects of the overdose.

"Only 2 years after that terrible day, I'm engaged to the love of my life, and I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons," she continued. "Each and every one. I never thought this feeling was possible. And it's not just because I fell in love (although that didn't hurt), but because over the past 2 years, I've done more work on myself than I have in my entire life.

"Things that used to keep me down for weeks or even months, pass like tropical storms because my relationship with God has provided me infinite security. Long before I had an engagement ring on my ring finger, I had the word 'me' to remind myself that no matter what, I vow to love myself. You can't fully love another without loving yourself first."

Lovato's road has been unsteady in recent years, but she's taken time to focus on her own well-being.

"Thank you God for this peace and understanding but most of all giving me the strength to fight through my darkest times. Thank you to my family, friends and fans for always supporting me and respecting my privacy regarding this journey. I love you all."