Demi Lovato reveals the rock-bottom moment that led to her sobriety

Demi Lovato may be "Confident" now that she is five years sober and in the midst of a career that's stronger than ever. But the 25-year-old pop singer still remembers the "rock bottom" moment that drove her to seek help for her drug addiction and mental health struggles: the threat from her family that she would lose contact with her beloved little sister.

Lovato revealed that painful memory during an appearance on Britain's "The Jonathan Ross Show " that will air on Saturday.

George Pimentel / WireImage Demi Lovato poses with her little sister, actress Madison de La Garza.

"There were a few (interventions by family and friends) but the final one, everyone was like, 'We are no longer going to leave, we are leaving,'" she told Ross in an interview taped Thursday, according to London's Daily Mail.

Lovato's maternal half-sister, Madison De La Garza, is now 15 and an actress in her own right with credits that include "Desperate Housewives." But at the time, she was an impressionable tween and looked up to her older sister, who had shot to fame as a Disney Channel star.

As she admits, that early success brought temptations Lovato was not prepared to handle. At 18, her struggle with drugs led her to withdraw from a concert tour with the Jonas Brothers and enter treatment for her addiction in 2010.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images Singer Demi Lovato speaks onstage during the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park.

"I went through some tough times and went to treatment for some struggles that I had and now I’ve come out the other side, and I use my stories to help others and inspire them to get the help they need," Lovato told Ross.

"I had family and really close friends and my manager, they all were by my side through everything," she added. "I wouldn’t be here without them. My fans too, I feel they gave me a reason to live and I’m forever grateful."