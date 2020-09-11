Demi Lovato says she's 'living proof' you don't have to give into suicidal thoughts

Demi Lovato is opening up about her past struggles with suicidal thoughts.

In a series of vulnerable tweets, the 28-year-old singer talked about her experience and sent a message of hope to fans.

Today is World Suicide Prevention Day. Since a young age I’ve dealt with suicidal thoughts and depression. I’ve been very vocal in raising the awareness of mental health because it is possible to see the light when you start the work on yourself. pic.twitter.com/Tk6D8jkTYe — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 10, 2020

“Today is World Suicide Prevention Day. Since a young age I’ve dealt with suicidal thoughts and depression,” she wrote in one tweet. “I’ve been very vocal in raising the awareness of mental health because it is possible to see the light when you start the work on yourself."

I’m living proof that you never have to give into those thoughts. I’ve had many days where I’ve struggled but please let this song be an anthem to anyone who needs it right now. You can get through whatever it is you’re going through.. pic.twitter.com/6HeYC0KCjd — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 10, 2020

“I’m living proof that you never have to give into those thoughts,” she continued in another tweet. “I’ve had many days where I’ve struggled but please let this song be an anthem to anyone who needs it right now. You can get through whatever it is you’re going through.”

Lovato has often spoken publicly about her struggles with addiction, bulimia and bipolar disorder.

In her new single “OK Not To Be OK,” a collaboration with electronic DJ and producer Marshmello, Lovato breaks down some of the stigma around mental health issues and assures fans that it’s OK to struggle with dark feelings.

As part of the promotion of "OK Not To Be OK," Lovato and Marshmello have partnered with Hope for the Day, a nonprofit group dedicated to suicide prevention and mental health education.

I’m here for you always, you are not alone and I love you 💞@HopeForTheDay is an incredible non profit that provides education and resources to better our mental health. @marshmellomusic and I are SO thankful to have their support and resources pic.twitter.com/yBVSImN6Tj — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 10, 2020

Lovato tweeted about the organization and shared a list of phone numbers for support groups and crisis lines around the world.

"I’m here for you always, you are not alone and I love you," she wrote.

Lovato opened up about the inspiration for "OK Not To Be OK" in a recent interview on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music, revealing that she has dealt with suicidal thoughts from a very young age.

"I've dealt with depression and suicidal ideation since I was seven years old, and that's something that I've been very vocal about,” the singer said. “I've talked about it for years. And so today, I don't take it lightly. I easily could have been someone that wasn't having this interview today.

"And so I'm grateful that I've had the support and the team around me to help me get through this time. What I just want everyone else to know is that I've been there and you can get past it too."

The singer added that she knows dealing with these issues can be “very, very dark,” and encouraged people not to “seek permanent solutions for temporary problems.”

“Life ebbs and flows,” she said. “And just as happiness can be fleeting, sadness as well. So, we have to hold onto that hope, and we have to just keep fighting and powering through."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.