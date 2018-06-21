Demi Lovato hints at relapse in new song: 'I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore'

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

In Demi Lovato's new song, she shares what she describes as her "truth" — that she is "not sober anymore."

The 25-year-old singer appears to reveal in the powerful piano ballad, released Thursday, that she recently relapsed.

Lovato strikes a regretful tone in the lyrics to "Sober." "I don't know, I don't know, I don't know, I don't know why," she sings. "I do it every, every, every time / It's only when I'm lonely."

Over the course of the song, she apologizes to her mother, her father, her fans, those who stood by her, and her future love for letting them down.

"I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore," she sings in the chorus.

The song ends with this message: "I'm sorry that I'm here again / I promise I'll get help / It wasn't my intention / I'm sorry to myself."

In March, Lovato took to social media to celebrate six years of sobriety.

"So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible," she wrote at the time.

Lovato has said in the past her battle with drugs and alcohol stemmed in part from her early success as a Disney Channel star. She's also been open about her struggles with bulimia and bipolar disorder.

The singer has used her experiences to become an advocate on mental health and addiction issues.

"I wish that more people can understand from a point where it's not a choice to have an addiction," Lovato told TODAY in 2015. "And with bipolar disorder, it's a chemical imbalance and it's something that you have to figure out your own treatment with your own team. In order to do that, it takes time."