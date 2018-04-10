The company built the new facility in a warehouse in Chula Vista, where trained aides guide small groups of dementia patients through 14 activity centers set up as storefronts — everything from a vintage clothing store, where they can try on clothes, to an old-school gas station, where they can sit inside a '50s Thunderbird.

There's a full-service diner and a movie theater playing classic films — all designed to replace the monotony of regular daycare and ignite patients' brains with memories of their youth. Everything is designed to trigger their minds.

This retro diner is part of a daycare for dementia patients that looks like a town from the 1950s. The familiar images from their youth are designed to stimulate their memories. Courtesy George G. Glenner Alzheimer's Family Centers, Inc.

The approach is called reminiscence therapy, though organizers are careful to not try to fool patients into thinking it's now actually the 1950s.

“These are things that promote socialization, promote activities, promote really engagement at a level where their memories are their strongest, as opposed to trying to keep them in a time when their memories are not as clear to them, and that may create anxiety, that may create more confusion,” Tarde said.

Shriver was there when dementia patients Elberta Reed and Tola Romero received their first guided tour of the square. Accompanied by family members, they lit up at the sights and danced to their favorite sounds.