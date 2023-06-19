Deion Sanders at risk of losing left foot to amputation

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

University of Colorado head football coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who has previously had two toes amputated, now faces the risk of losing his left foot due to ongoing blood circulation issues.

“I don’t have feeling in the bottom of my foot at all,” the former NFL star and Hall of Famer told his medical team, in a filmed meeting posted on YouTube for “Thee Pregame show.”

Sanders met with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Ken Hunt, vascular surgeons Dr. Donald Jacobs and Dr. Max Wohlauer, and athletic trainer Lauren Askevold to discuss his foot injury and steps to alleviate his pain.

Since his last operation, an ultrasound revealed that some previously opened arteries had closed, according to his medical team. Previously, poor circulation led to Sanders having two toes amputated in 2021 and missing three games at Jackson State as then head football coach.

“You just have to understand what the risks are. Things can cascade,” Jacobs told Sanders, adding that the coach “could lose the foot” if there are complications with his foot healing.

“Well, I only have eight toes so I’m pretty sure I understand the risks,” Sanders replied.

Sanders said in the video that if an operation is needed, he wants to do it as soon as possible given his schedule ahead of his first season with the Colorado Buffaloes football team. “I want to do it this summer because when we get rolling, I’m not going to have time to do it,” he said.

He also took to social media to share about his medical dilemma.

“As you know I’ve faced some medical challenges with my foot but I’ve never said ‘WHY ME,’” Sanders captioned a video clip posted to his Instagram. “I’m CoachPrime and I’m built for this.”

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.