Daughter leaves 'brave' message in snow for mom receiving treatment for tumor

Dr. Marie Schambach found a way to lift her mom Michele Schambach’s spirits last week as Michele was receiving treatment at Cleveland Clinic for a brain tumor.

Michele Schambach, who traveled with her family from Guatemala to the U.S. for her treatment, was feeling down about her blood counts not improving during follow-up care this month — not to mention the fact that she was so far away from home, Cleveland Clinic told TODAY.

A beautiful message was left at our main campus today.

After witnessing snow for the first time in Cleveland, daughter Marie Schambach had an idea. She wrote a message in the snow to her mother outside the clinic on Friday that read, “Mom, be brave."

The note of support was written underneath a drawing of a ribbon.

The image was originally captured by Cleveland Clinic and shared on its Twitter account.

Michele and Marie Schambach Courtesy of The Cleveland Clinic

After Michele Schambach was diagnosed with stage 3 oligodendroglioma in Guatemala, her doctor recommended she go to Cleveland Clinic for treatment.

Michele Schambach and her family previously flew to Cleveland last October for her surgery and her first round of chemotherapy and radiation.

The message in the snow has touched the hearts of many. Courtesy of The Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic told TODAY that the Schambachs are touched by the support they’ve received since their photo was posted.