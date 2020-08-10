Woman combined 2 popular weight-loss methods to lose 48 pounds and reduce hip pain

Rebecca Oldham, 31, started running when she was in college. But sitting in her classes, her hips would hurt. “I wasn’t connecting the pain to running because it happened later,” she said. “It took me a good five or six years of running off and on to make the connection that exercise was the reason for my hip pain.”

Now an assistant professor of child development and family studies at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Oldham was diagnosed with Perthes disease, a rare condition where the blood supply to the hip joint is interrupted and the bone begins to die.

The diagnosis came with a disheartening restriction — doctors said she should give up high-impact activities like running so her hips didn’t get worse.

“The one form of exercise I found for myself — running — was something I shouldn’t be doing. Having it taken away made me realize that it is a privilege. Not everyone has the time, the resources or the body they wish they had to be able to participate in the exercise of their choice. When we realize how it can be taken away, it’s a very different mindset. It makes it a lot easier to show up,” she told TODAY.

She searched for a workout that'd work for her

It took Oldham four years to find a new form of exercise that was right for her. Swimming took too much time. Kettlebells caused a recurring shoulder injury. Yoga built her strength but didn’t get her heart rate up enough.

Over that time her weight slowly crept up, and she gained more weight when she was pregnant. By the time her son was born in 2016 she was carrying 200 pounds on her 5’ 3” frame. The extra weight irritated her hip condition so much that at night she would lie on the couch and take ibuprofen to relieve the pain and help her sleep.

In March 2018 she found the exercise that worked for her — she tried indoor cycling at CycleBar and she was hooked. “By far it was the best fit for my lifestyle and my health needs,” she said. She lost the first 45 pounds in just five months.