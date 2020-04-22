Chris Cuomo's son Mario is battling COVID-19, making him the third member of the family to deal with the coronavirus.

The CNN anchor ended weeks in isolation on Monday after he was cleared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. His wife, Cristina Cuomo, also contracted the virus but has been cleared.

She said she's doing everything she can to take care of their son, Mario, as he sheds the virus.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak.

"After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working hard to get my son, Mario, through the virus. My heart hurts more than my head over his infection," Cristina Cuomo shared on Instagram.

She said the virus "does not discriminate." Cuomo, who is CEO of wellness magazine The Purist, said she kept a diary of the past week, including "remedies and things that I did to stay sane through it all."

"While kids are more resilient, they can suffer same severity of symptoms," Cuomo said. "I’m applying a modified version of my remedies for his protocol with a focus on lots of vitamins. Since his sense of smell and taste have disappeared, I am feeding him healthy foods that I normally can’t get him to touch."

Chris Cuomo, who is the brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has been candid about what it has been like to live with COVID-19. He continued to do his nightly show from his basement while battling the virus.

On Monday, he shared the sweet moment he finally climbed the stairs and reunited with his family.

"This is what I've been dreaming of, literally for weeks," he said.