Criss Angel shares that his 5-year-old son's cancer has returned

Criss Angel and his wife have shared the heartbreaking news that their 5-year-old son's cancer has returned.

The "Mindfreak" magician shared a video on Instagram Wednesday of a counselor speaking to his son Johnny while Angel and his wife, Shaunyl Benson, try to console him.

Magician Criss Angel has shared that his 5-year-old son Johnny's leukemia has returned after first being diagnosed when he was a year old. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

"It's OK to feel (sad or angry),'' the counselor says. "I'm angry that this happened to you again. That is not fair."

The counselor then goes on to explain what effects leukemia will have on him.

"Thank you @cure4thekids and all for your thoughts and prayers,'' Angel captioned the video.

Angel also shared some holiday family photos that include the couple's 10-month-old son, Xristos. On his Instagram story, Angel posted a video that shows Johnny rambunctiously jumping up and down with his little brother in the toddler's crib.

"How can he have anything wrong,'' Angel wrote on it. "He's full of life, love and happiness!"

Johnny was first diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was 20 months old and underwent 1,095 days of treatment, Angel told TODAY Parents in 2016.

Benson shared the same heartbreaking video of the meeting with the counselor on Instagram with an emotional message of her own.

"This week we found out that our Johnny Crisstopher has relapsed,'' she wrote. "His leukemia has come back. As parents we are absolutely gutted with the news. Our boy will have endure more of what’s he’s already been through for the last 3 years @crissangel and no child should EVER have suffer.

"Johnny Crisstopher is a kid like no other. The brightest, strongest and most loving beam of light and we are so incredibly proud of him. I know it in my heart that he will beat this again and with all the love and support in the world HE WILL."

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia is the most common type of leukemia in children and affects the white blood cells developing in the bone marrow, according to the American Cancer Society.

Angel canceled his Las Vegas shows in 2015 to be with Johnny when the child was first diagnosed and began working to raise funds to fight pediatric cancer.

"I was overwhelmed with emotion," Angel told TODAY Parents in 2016. "I decided to do something positive, because there has to be a reason why I am in this situation.

"This is my mission in life. I’m one of those families that I met before I became a father. I'm one of them now, and I want to put a light on this and be a voice for these children who suffer with life and death every moment of every day."