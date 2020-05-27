Craig Melvin shares the simple circuit routine that keeps him fit

Between hosting four hours of television every weekday and being a father of two children, Craig Melvin has to make sure to maximize the time he has to work out during his hectic day.

The 41-year-old TODAY co-host shared the workout routine that keeps him fit with Men's Health, although it has admittedly been altered recently by being home during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Thx for the spread @menshealthmag," Craig wrote on Instagram Wednesday. "Full disclosure though...we did this before the pandemic. Gluttony and child chasing are my new work outs. Going to use this piece to motivate myself to get back after it."

Craig said that before the pandemic he got out of bed at 3:45 a.m. in order to get to Manhattan for work at 5:15 a.m. during the week. After he's done hosting MSNBC Live at noon, he makes sure to summon the energy for a workout that keeps him at a solid 210 pounds.

"I have to stay reasonably fit,” he told Men's Health.

His workout routine became solidified at his first reporting job at a station in South Carolina after he admittedly dipped into the fries and beer a little too much in college and gained weight. Some work with a personal trainer got him back on track.

He shared the workout with Men's Health that helps keep him sharp, whether he does it at NBC's offices in New York City or at his home gym in suburban Connecticut.

After a warmup featuring stretches and some light abdominal exercises, he does three sets of walking lunges with 30 seconds of rest in between. Next up are three sets on the leg press, finished by a superset of biceps curls and triceps pressdowns.

Now that he's home all the time during the pandemic with wife Lindsay Czarniak and their two children, Delano and Sybil, he has found himself on a new routine with his family.

Whether it's playing basketball or baseball with his son or camping with the family in the backyard, Craig has made sure to stay active.

As many people working from home report back and neck aches from their new work situation, Craig has found that less travel and more play with the kids has gotten rid of some of the usual tension in his body.

"If anything, I've probably been a little looser than I used to be," he said on TODAY Wednesday.

"Because you're moving around," Al Roker chimed in.

Craig also shared with TODAY in 2018 that he works on his mental health as much as his physical health when it comes to reducing stress.

"I find that if I can find just five to ten minutes every day of just quiet, I can be alone with my thoughts ... That really helps calm me down. And that calmness leads to happiness," he said.