Sky Howard and Clay Cameron picked a sentimental date for their wedding: Dec. 31, 2019.

The couple, who met on New Year's Eve in 2015, had been talking about their upcoming nuptials for "months" to Cameron's 100-year-old grandmother, Charlotte Bussard, who is affectionately known as Granny.

As the matriarch of the family, Bussard had been there for all of life's big moments: births, weddings, graduations. However, six months before Cameron and Howard were set to tie the knot, their beloved Granny was hospitalized and they were faced with a heartbreaking dilemma.

"When her health started to decline, we got worried. She quit eating. She wasn't drinking. She wasn’t talkative," Howard told TODAY. "We had been talking to her about it for six months, so we decided we better pull something together."

Charlotte Bussard, 100, holds hands with her grandson, Clay Cameron, and his soon-to-be wife, Sky Howard. Amy Taylor/ A Taylored Image

The couple decided to keep their special New Year's Eve wedding date, but they also wanted to create a special wedding ceremony for Bussard to witness.

The intimate wedding, which wasn't official since they weren't married by an ordained minister, came together in the course of two days, Howard said.

"We kept it small and intimate. We didn’t want to bombard Granny with a bunch of people," she said. "I sent a message to Amy (Taylor, the photographer), who is a good friend, and said, 'This is last minute. We’re thinking tomorrow. Can you be there?'"

The couple are planning to get married on Dec. 31, 2019, but wanted to make sure Bussard would be able to witness their vows. Amy Taylor/ A Taylored Image

On May 29, Howard put on her wedding dress, while Cameron dressed up with a suit jacket and cowboy hat. The couple visited Bussard at Hemphill County Hospital in Hemphill County, Texas, for a special wedding ceremony.

While the ceremony was special and small, Taylor was there to capture the sweet images.

Howard's friend, Amy Taylor, took photos of the sweet hospital room ceremony. Amy Taylor/ A Taylored Image

"(Granny) was super content. The hospital staff helped dress her," Howard said. "She was sitting up in bed and had her hand close to her chest and was smiling and taking it all in."

Bussard's health has since improved since the wedding, and she's been moved to assisted living. The spunky centenarian, who has four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, is a retired nurse, Howard said.

"We never in a million years imagined this would get so much attention," Howard said. "We just thought we were doing right by Grandma."