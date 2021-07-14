After previous anemia diagnosis, country singer learns she has blood cancer

Country singer Ashley Monroe recently revealed she has blood cancer.

Monroe, 34, had previously been diagnosed with anemia and said on Tuesday that she now has Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia.

Monroe filled a lengthy Instagram post with photos of her with her son, Dalton, 3, and her husband John Danks, as well as her bandmates in the group Pistol Annies, Miranda Lambert and Angaleena Presley.

“Gratitude. Moments like these I am overwhelmed with gratitude,” she began.

“Enjoying a staycation in Nashville when we had to cancel our Florida trip,” she continued. “Sitting with my sisters the day I found out. Seeing John be my rock and the best dad to Dalton, and being surrounded (and prayed for) by the best friends (and family and manager) I could ever dream up.”

Monroe explained she initially thought her ailment was just anemia before she later discovered she had blood cancer.

Monroe, seen here at the 2019 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 13, 2019 in Manchester, Tennessee, says she remains "thankful" after her cancer diagnosis. Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

“A few months ago my dr. was doing some routine lab work and found that I was anemic,” she wrote. “I was like, FINE, I’ll just double up on cheeseburger patties , take some extra vitamins and call it a day. Well my red blood count just kept falling, and they found out my iron /b12/ folic acid numbers were actually fine. short story long, they did a bone marrow biopsy, (ouch) , and VOILA.. a rare kind of blood c word called ‘waldenstrom macroglobulinemia.’”

Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia, also known as lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma, is a type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in which starts in the B cells and grows mainly in the bone marrow, according to the American Cancer Society. The WM cells crowd out normal cells, leading to low levels of red and white blood cells, making it hard for the body to fight infections.

The Grammy-nominated singer said the cancer is having an effect on her body, prompting her to take action.

“It’s causing my body to be pretty severely anemic, and I feel it,” she wrote. “So, I start chemo tomorrow. Seems like such a negative thing to say. Until I flip that doom feeling on its head and think, wow, I’m thankful I have an illness that is VERY live with-able.

"I’m thankful there IS a treatment that actually works to fight what is causing harm to my body. THANKFUL for friends and family who have gathered around me praying and sending flowers and letting me lean on them during this super weird chapter of my life. Thankful for my angel son. Who I am fighting for the most.”

Monroe wrapped up her post by saying she is confident her team of doctors will do everything they can for her and that she is also appealing to a higher power.

“I would greatly appreciate if no one gave me any unsolicited advice or medical opinions,” she wrote. “I’ve done my research and have amazing Vanderbilt dr’s I’ve weighed every option with. That’s why I was hesitant to post about it, but I could use the prayers.. and I DO believe in the power of prayer guys. I also believe in the power of love healing us all on an even deeper level. I love you all big. Here I go.”

Several members of the country music world voiced their support for Monroe.

“Praying every day Ash. Love you so much!!!” Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild wrote.

“You have our whole hearts and our fervent prayers all the way on this, sweet one,” fellow Little Big Town member Kimberly Schlapman commented.

“Stay strong honey! Sending you my love and prayers!” singer Tanya Tucker commented.

“What an inspiration,” country singer and songerwriter Lainey Wilson wrote.

