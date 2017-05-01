Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

It took seven years and 11 doctors before Wendy Thomas’s son got the diagnosis that explained all of his disparate symptoms. During those seven years, Griffin suffered rashes, breathing problems, swollen fingers, back pain, knee pain and ankle pain. But because an early test for Lyme disease came back negative, the New Hampshire mother didn't consider it might be the tick-borne illness.

Finally, a friend suggested Griffin, now 24, might have Lyme despite the early negative test. Then Thomas looked up typical signs of the disease online. Every one of Griffin’s symptoms was on the list.

“We wasted so many years," said Thomas, 58. "In hindsight it was so obvious."

Wendy Thomas and her son, Griffin, who was finally diagnosed with Lyme disease after seven years and visiting 11 different doctors. courtesy of Wendy Thomas

Unfortunately, Griffin isn’t alone. Many people do develop one or more of the hallmark signs of Lyme after being infected by a tick, including:

a bulls eye rash

arthritis in the joints

drooping of one side of the face

But many others display a host of more ambiguous symptoms that a specialist would spot, but could be missed by the average doctor.