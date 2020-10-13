Cottonelle recalls some flushable wipes due to possible bacterial contamination

Cottonelle is recalling a "small percentage" of its flushable wipes out of concern they could contain a bacterium that could put people with weakened immune systems at risk of getting an infection.

Kimberly-Clark, the manufacturer of Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes, said on its website that the recall is limited to "specific lots" that were manufactured between Feb. 7, 2020, and Sept. 14, 2020. The recalled wipes were sold in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean.

Customers are encouraged to check the lot number, which can be found on the bottom of the package, and enter it on Cottonelle's website to see if their wipes are affected by the recall.

Customers are advised to check the lot number on the bottom of the package to see if their wipes are affected by the recall. Cottonelle

Some of the recalled wipes could contain Pluralibacter gergoviae, an opportunistic pathogen that can cause infection in humans, Kimberly-Clark said.

"Individuals who have a weakened immune system, suffer from a serious pre-existing conditions, have been treated surgically, or belong to another sensitive group of persons are at particular risk of infection," said the alert.

The company reported a "low rate of non-serious complaints, such as irritation and minor infection," due to the affected wipes.

No other Cottonelle products are part of the recall and the company stressed wipes that aren't flagged on its website are safe to use.

Customers who have the recalled product are advised to stop using the wipes immediately and to contact Kimberly-Clark's consumer service team at 1-800-414-0165 for further instructions. They can also use the contact form on the recall website.