Costco and Instacart will enter the prescription delivery game, CNBC reports.

Sources told the outlet the big box store and delivery grocery service are teaming up on a pilot project, and have been notifying their members in California and Washington state.

According to CNBC, that project will involve delivering medicines in less than an hour and all fees are waived for orders over $35, though that doesn’t include a tip. Otherwise, delivery prices will vary depending on how quickly someone needs their medicine delivered – with the fastest option being an hour – but will typically cost less than $10, CNBC reports.

The Instacart delivery person will have to ask for ID before handing over the drugs, and CNBC reports they will only be allowed to make medicine deliveries if they pass a HIPAA certification training to prepare them for following the rules around people’s sensitive health information.

Costco is not the first retailer to dabble in prescription delivery. Amazon bought PillPack, an internet pharmacy start-up focusing on patients with chronic ailments, and Walmart offers mail-order deliveries in some places, CNBC reports.