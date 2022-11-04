We're heading into the winter holiday season and what we now know is likely to be COVID-19 season. But what the coronavirus picture may look like — including which strains will be dominant and the degree to which we'll see a major surge in cases — is less clear this year than the past two.

What's more, we may be heading into what some have called a "tripledemic," where RSV, a virus common in children, flu and COVID are all surging at the same time.

"We are monitoring capacity across the country, sharing best practices to reduce the strain on systems and standing by to deploy additional personnel and supplies as needed," Dawn O’Connell, assistant secretary for preparedness and response at U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said of the possibility of a "tripledemic" during a press call on Nov. 4.

While omicron subvariant BA.5 is responsible for more COVID-19. cases in the U.S. than any other lineage, there are several others emerging, including BA.4.6, BF.7, BQ.1 and BQ.1.1.

Having a group of emerging omicron-related variants like this rather than one clearly dominant strain may signal a shift in the pandemic, experts told TODAY. Or it might just be a sign that the virus has found its optimal form — for now.

The current landscape of COVID-19 variants

Back in late August, BA.5 hit its peak and accounted for nearly 85% of all COVID-19 infections in the U.S. This omicron subvariant is still in the lead and now responsible for just about 40% of COVID-19 cases, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But a few other strains are beginning to cause an increasingly large share of cases.

Previously, when alpha and delta emerged in one part of the world, “they were clearly way more transmissible than everything else that was circulating worldwide,” Anne Hahn, Ph.D., a postdoctoral researcher studying viral evolution at the Yale School of Public Health, told TODAY.

At that time, there were still travel restrictions and other public health precautions in place, so it was harder for these variants to spread, she explained. But now, it’s easier for the virus to spread, and there are “way more possibilities for different lineages to exist in parallel.”

But all of these emerging variants are still related to omicron, and "it's been quite a while since a completely new variant popped up," Dr. Otto Yang, professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases and of microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, told TODAY.

"It's been overcrowded for quite a while, and all these subvariants of omicron are kind of jockeying for the lead," he said.

Of all the emerging variants, Hahn said experts are getting "the most worrying signal" from BQ.1, which now accounts for 16.5% of COVID-19 infections in the U.S. In lab studies, BQ.1 seems to be more resistant to neutralizing antibodies and better able to bind to human cells than previous strains, she explained. While this data is still early, there's concern among experts that this could eventually translate to less protection against infection from the vaccines and less effective antibody treatments.

"This is the one where we now see a strong indication for a gross advantage in comparison to other BA.5 lineages," Hahn said. It also already has a sublineage — BQ.1.1. — that's responsible for about 13% of coronavirus infections in the U.S. right now, according to CDC data.

BA.4.6, a subvariant of BA.4, has been causing around 10% of cases since early September, according to CDC data. And variant BF.7 is responsible for 9% of COVID-19 cases right now.

Will one strain become dominant?

So, will one of these emerging variants pull ahead and replace BA.5 as the new dominant strain? Or will we continue to see multiple strains circulating alongside each other?

“That’s the question right now,” Hahn said.

And there are examples of both scenarios in previous infectious diseases, Yang explained. With hepatitis C, for example, “there are a few different genetic variants, and they all co-circulate,” he said. We also see multiple season flu strains circulate every year, he added.

Hahn emphasized that these variants, while different in some ways, are all still quite similar to each other, suggesting that the coronavirus has settled on omicron for now, as experts predicted might be the case.

“Although the virus is continuing to evolve, it looks like it’s fine-tuning,” Yang agreed.

It may be comforting in the sense that there aren’t likely to be any completely new variants on the horizon. But these developments are still worrying because our current slate of antibody treatments for COVID-19 may become less effective in people who’ve contracted one of the newer strains.

“With BA.5, we were already down to only a handful of antibodies (for treating COVID patients),” Hahn said. “But now with BQ.1 — and especially BQ.1.1 — it looks like we might lose all the antibodies we can use in the clinic right now.”

How symptoms have changed since the beginning

Research from the ZOE Health Study, which is conducted via a smartphone app, recorded these as the most common symptoms of COVID-19 for people who've had two vaccine doses:

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Nasal congestion.

Persistent cough.

Headache.

Meanwhile, some of the symptoms that were previously considered classic signs of COVID-19 — loss of taste or smell, fever, shortness of breath — are not ranking as highly anymore, a report from the company says.

"The general impression among clinicians is that omicron tends to stay more in the upper respiratory tract," Yang explained. "And that's probably related to why it's less deadly: It's not affecting the lungs as much." So doctors are seeing more things like sore throat and runny nose than they did with previous versions of the virus, he said.

But it can be challenging to truly track changes in symptoms over time, Yang said, because so many fewer positive cases are officially recorded now. The protection gained from vaccination and previous infections could also have affected the severity of symptoms over time, the experts noted.

"Someone that's fully vaccinated and up to date may have such mild symptoms that they don't even test themselves," Yang said.

How severe will the winter surge be this year?

Whether or not we'll see a major surge in COVID-19 cases this year depends on a few factors, the experts said.

First, it depends on our behavior and whether or not we're still willing to take precautions, like masking and avoiding crowded indoor events. Second, the number of people who get boosted will affect the severity of this COVID-19 season.

Early increases in both cases and hospitalizations for illnesses like the flu and RSV suggest we’re no longer taking the precautions that helped us prevent the spread of these diseases in the past, Yang said. "I worry that's a marker for how the gate is also going to be opened up for COVID," he added.

Finally, the emergence of a new surprising variant may lead to a severe coronavirus season. But experts are now "mostly certain" that there won't be another omicron-like event in the near future, Hahn said, meaning that — for now at least — COVID-19 variants will likely continue to be omicron subvariants like those circulating now.

It would take a significantly more contagious strain to push out the omicron subvariants and, at this point, it's hard to see how the virus could become more contagious, Yang said. "There has to be a ceiling."

Still, it's not impossible that another variant could come up that's even more contagious and also more deadly, Yang continued. "COVID has thrown us surprises many times, but it's unlikely."