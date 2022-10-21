Bestselling author Madeline Miller reveals long COVID struggle: ‘My body feels poisoned’

Bestselling author Madeline Miller is sharing her experience with long COVID-19, which has impacted her ability to work, think and live.

Miller shared a lengthy Instagram post on Oct. 21, detailing her struggle with the long-term coronavirus symptoms that she’s had “for over two and a half years.”

“My symptoms include trouble breathing, tachycardia, enervation, tinnitus, and trouble focusing. When I wake up, I don’t feel rested,” the “Song of Achilles” author wrote alongside a photo of herself with her cat, Sif. “My body feels poisoned — drugged and leaden. My brain feels like it’s on fire and not in the good way.”

Miller, 44, noted that her energy feels “like a small glass of water that I have to make last all day, shepherding my sips.” While she said that it has impacted her entire life, her long COVID is on the milder side.

“I’m grateful I can still write on good days,” she wrote, before sending a message to people who struggle with chronic conditions.

“I am sending you strength. I have family with chronic illness, so I was aware of the gaslighting and alienation that all too often come with that,” she wrote, “but experiencing it firsthand has been eye-opening.”

Miller went on to thank the health care workers and researchers who “are listening, and working diligently to make things better. And thanks also to those who still take precautions indoors, and make it safer for those of us who are more vulnerable to be there.”

The “Circe” author shared that talking about chronic illness is upsetting, but that she felt the need to share her story “because I don’t want anyone to feel the way I’ve felt, not for a single day, let alone years.”

Miller’s Instagram post was filled with supportive comments from friends and followers sending her well wishes.

“Ohhhh Madeline!!! im so so sorry to hear this. How horrific to deal with something so unknown and unseen but so big and painful. Thank you for sharing, I wish you and everyone struggling the speediest recovery,” commented singer Dodie.

Fellow author Emily Henry added, “Thank you for sharing this. So sorry to hear about what you’re going through.”

Author Signe Pike wrote, “I’m so very sorry to hear this, Madeline. I am such a huge admirer of your talent, and am amazed by your fortitude. Thank you for sharing your experience in an effort to raise awareness.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who contract COVID can experience lingering symptoms or long-term effects for months or even years after. Symptoms can also go away and then come back.