A new, highly mutated COVID-19 variant called BA.2.86 has been detected in several countries, including the United States.

Health officials and scientists are closely monitoring the variant, and research is underway to determine whether it could pose a greater threat, though there's no need to panic yet, experts say.

Last week, the World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that they were tracking BA.2.86, which has a large number of mutations compared to other COVID variants circulating.

Although only six cases of BA.2.86 have been reported so far, scientists are keeping a close eye on the highly mutated strain. What do we know so far about BA.2.86 and should people be concerned? Experts weigh in.

What is BA.2.86?

BA.2.86, which some experts have nicknamed “Pirola” on social media, was first detected in late July and since then it has caused a handful of infections worldwide.

It appears to have descended from the omicron BA.2 sublineage, which caused surges of the virus in 2022, Dr. Andrew Pekosz, a virologist at Johns Hopkins University, tells TODAY.com.

“The critical thing about this variant (BA.2.86) is that it has a whole host of mutations compared to some of the omicron variants that emerged about two years ago,” says Pekosz.

According to an analysis from Bloom, BA.2.86 has 36 additional mutations which distinguish it from the omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant targeted by new boosters, NBC News previously reported.

“It represents a highly mutated form of SARS-CoV-2,” says Pekosz — in other words, BA.2.86 looks very different from the omicron XBB subvariants which gained dominance in the last year.

On Aug. 17, the World Health Organization classified BA.2.86 as a variant under monitoring (VUM) “based on the large number of mutations identified.”

What are the symptoms of BA.2.86?

Right now, "there's no data on symptoms associated with infection because the case numbers are just too small." Pekosz says.

Symptoms of other COVID-19 variants and subvariants include:

Cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Sneezing

Fatigue

Headache

Muscle aches

Altered sense of smell

Where is BA.2.86 spreading?

As of Aug. 21, BA.2.86 has been linked to six cases in four countries — Israel, Denmark, United Kingdom and the United States — according to global virus database GISAID. The one case of BA.2.86 detected in the U.S. so far was from a person in Michigan.

In a tweet, the CDC said it is “gathering more information and will share more about this lineage as we learn it.”

“The variant is probably spreading much more broadly than we’ve detected so far,” says Pekosz, adding that a lack of testing and sequencing is likely causing a delay in reporting.

Right now, the EG.5 or "Eris" subvariant, a descendant of the omicron XBB sublineage, accounts for the largest proportion (about 20%) of COVID-19 infections in the U.S., according to the latest estimates from the CDC.

After EG.5, the next most common subvariant circulating in the U.S. is another omicron XBB descendant, FL.1.5.1, followed by XBB.1.16 (also called “Arcturus”), per the CDC's data as of Aug. 18.

Globally, EG.5 and XBB.1.16 are the most prevalent COVID-19 strains, both accounting for 21% of sequences worldwide, per the WHO.

Is BA.2.86 more transmissible?

It's far too early to tell. "We only have six cases so far, it's impossible to gauge anything about transmissibility or disease severity from that," says Pekosz.

However, based on what we know about the sequence of BA.2.86 and its mutations, the variant will likely be able to escape pre-existing immunity to COVID-19, he adds.

"Most of the mutations that we find in the spike protein are probably going to affect the ability of antibodies to bind and neutralize the virus," Pekosz adds.

In other words, BA.2.86 could escape not only immunity from vaccination or prior infection up until this point, but also vaccine-induced immunity from the coming fall vaccine, Pekosz adds.

"That's why this variant is very concerning to us from a scientific standpoint," he adds. That said, we need more sequences and cases to understand the variant's transmissibility."

Will BA.2.86 cause a surge in cases?

“We really don’t know if BA.2.86 will lead to increased numbers of cases,” Pekosz says. "The sequence can’t tell us how much disease the virus will cause nor can it tell us how well it’s spreading," says Pekosz. Only time and more data will tell.

However, the BA.2.86 does not appear to be behind the recent summer uptick in COVID around the country. Over the last month, there has been an increase in cases and hospitalizations in the U.S., likely driven by a combination of the new EG.5 subvariant and other omicron variants circulating, TODAY previously reported.

In the last two weeks, there has been a 24% increase in the number of average daily COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to an NBC News analysis.

In early August, weekly COVID-19 hospitalizations were the highest they had been since April 2023. However, the death rate due to COVID is still decreasing week by week, per CDC data.

Despite the recent increases, the absolute number of cases and hospitalizations are relatively low compared to surges in past years, experts note.

How will BA.2.86 affect boosters this fall?

Vaccine manufacturers are currently working on an updated COVID-19 booster to target the dominant strains circulating.

No shot has been approved yet, but experts anticipate the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will authorize the updated boosters in the coming weeks and they will be available in mid to late September, TODAY previously reported.

"The reactivity of the booster to this variant would be predicted to be low," says Pekosz, meaning that the variant is probably not a good match to the updated boosters.

"This is something that could trigger a brand new booster based on its sequence, if this variant truly did become a significant cause of cases but we don't know that now," says Pekosz.

The updated booster will be well-matched to the other strains currently circulating, says Pekosz, so it's still important for people to stay up to date with COVID vaccines.

The CDC has not yet released any firm guidance around booster doses for the fall. When the agency does make recommendations about who should get the booster this fall, the experts anticipate it will be for high-risk individuals.

These include people over the age of 65, people with underlying health conditions and the immunocompromised.

In addition to vaccination, people can protect themselves against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, avoiding sick people, and maintaining good hand hygiene.