Coronavirus spreads for first time in US, CDC says

A person living with the patient diagnosed in Chicago has tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Image: As Worries Over Spread Of Coronavirus Spreads, Businesses In New York's Chinatown Are Selling Out Of Disposable Face Masks
People wear medical face masks on the streets of Chinatown on Jan. 29 in New York. Sales of medical face masks have seen a sharp increase as fears of coronavirus grow and many retailers have sold out.Spencer Platt / Getty Images

By Erika Edwards

A close contact of one of the patients in the U.S. with coronavirus has been infected with the illness, the first evidence that the new virus has spread person-to-person in this country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday.

The new patient lives with a Chicago woman in her 60s who was diagnosed after returning last month from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak that's now sickened upward of 8,000 people.

At least 170 people have died, all in China.

Six people have now been diagnosed with the new coronavirus in the U.S., two each in Illinois and California, and one each in Arizona and Washington state.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

