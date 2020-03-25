Coronavirus patient's touching message to caregivers: 'You all are rock stars'

A viral note from a coronavirus patient to the hospital workers who cared for him brings to light the dedication of those on the front lines of the pandemic.

The Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, where the patient was in the ICU, posted an image of the handwritten message, which the patient wrote on the glass door to his isolation room.

The patient's caregivers had used the same method to communicate with him throughout his stay, the hospital said.

"This window has been the most impactful window in my life," the note read. "On days when I watched you work hard to keep me and others alive, unable to thank you for the time that you poured into me — and although I will probably never get the chance to pour that same love and support into you, I want you to know that I think you all are rockstars."

Since Cleveland Clinic shared the image on Tuesday, it has received almost 7,500 likes and almost 200 comments.

"Thank you to all of our healthcare workers now and always!" commented one Instagram user.

"This is beautiful," wrote another. "So much love to all the dedicated, caring healthcare professionals."

Around the world, communities have been coming together to thank health care workers — even people who haven't gotten sick themselves.

The recent viral hashtag #Solidarityat8 urged Americans to cheer on doctors, nurses and other health professionals at 8 p.m. local time each day. Twitter posts showed families around the U.S. applauding, banging pots and pans, and even flashing the lights in their house to get the message across.

Big companies were also showing their gratitude. Last week, Uber and Sweetgreen announced they were offering free meals to health care workers and first responders. Others, including KFC and Chipotle, will deliver at no cost.

As of Wednesday, there were more than 55,000 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and 800 deaths, according to numbers from Johns Hopkins University.