The new coronavirus is causing fear and uncertainty as the world plans for a possible pandemic.

In the U.S., public health officials are asking Americans to be prepared for the bug to spread and disrupt daily life.

Here are most common questions people are asking about the disease with answers collected from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, infectious disease experts and NBC News medical correspondents.

1. What is the new coronavirus?

It’s a new strain of coronavirus — part of a large family of viruses that can infect people and animals, and cause illness.

This most recently discovered type of coronavirus and the disease it causes were unknown before a human outbreak was first identified in Wuhan, China, at the end of 2019.

Counting the new strain, there are now seven known coronaviruses that can infect people.

2. What causes coronavirus?

Coronaviruses that previously only infected animals can sometimes evolve and become a new human coronavirus. Experts suspect this is what happened with this new strain.

The infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered coronavirus is called COVID-19. The virus is now spreading from person to person.

3. What are coronavirus symptoms?

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever

Dry cough

Shortness of breath

Tiredness

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea.

4. Is coronavirus airborne? How is it transmitted?

Evidence so far suggests the virus that causes COVID-19 is mainly transmitted through contact with respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, rather than through the air.

But it’s a new virus and there are many unknowns. It’s possible droplets in the air could make others sick even after an ill person has left the area.

Another unanswered question is whether infected people can spread the disease even when they feel fine, noted NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar.

"Can you walk around and have coronavirus and either be really mildly symptomatic and think you have a cold? Or be completely asymptomatic and transmit it?" she wondered. It's an answer experts are trying to figure out.

5. Is coronavirus deadly?

Yes, about 2% of people with the COVID-19 have died. That's compared to about 0.1% mortality for the flu.

Older people and those with existing medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes, are more likely to develop a serious illness that leads to pneumonia and makes it difficult to breathe.

The majority of people who have had the disease, 80%, have had mild symptoms and haven’t required hospital care, said Dr. Roberto Posada, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital in New York City.

“Unfortunately, 20% of infected people develop more significant disease,” he noted. “Most of those who have died have been older adults.”

People who start feeling sicker several days into the disease should seek medical attention, Azar noted.

6. What is the coronavirus death toll?

The global death toll from COVID-19 stands at 2,804 as of Feb. 27. The vast majority of deaths, 2,747, have been in China.

7. Where is coronavirus now?

The disease has now been reported on every continent except Antarctica. People in at least 40 countries have tested positive for the virus.

8. How many U.S. cases of the coronavirus are there?

The latest update from the CDC shows 60 cases of COVID-19: 14 who had recently been to China or had a family member who traveled there; 42 who were repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship; three who had been brought back from Wuhan, China; and one patient in California who is not believed to have had exposure through travel or a known infected individual.

9. Is there a coronavirus cure?

Not yet. There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19, though researchers are racing to develop one. Vaccine candidates will likely be tested this spring and summer, "but by the time we get something that's both safe and effective, we're looking at at least 12-18 months," Azar said.

There’s no specific antiviral medicine to prevent or treat COVID-19. Patients get supportive care to breathe easier and help their bodies fight the disease.