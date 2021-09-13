Coronavirus and the Classroom: CDC director addresses parents' concerns in TODAY town hall

When will vaccines be available for children under age 12?

One of the first questions asked on the plaza is one of the most pressing questions for parents and medical experts alike: When will young children be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19?

"We're waiting for the companies to submit the data to the FDA. We're anticipating that will happen in the fall," said Walensky. "We will look at the data from the FDA, from the CDC, with the urgency we all feel for getting our kids vaccinated. We're hoping by the end of the year."

Walensky said that while the agencies are still waiting on information and data, they will make swift decisions once that is received.

"We want to move quickly; we anticipate moving quickly," said Walensky. "But we also want to have the efficacy data and the safety data that the FDA will require so that we know as soon as it is available, that it will be merited with science."

Later in the town hall, Walensky told a fourth grader from Texas that the agencies are doing their best to get vaccines out to children as soon as possible.

"We are working with urgency to make sure that that vaccine, when it comes to you, is going to be safe, it's going to be effective, it's going to follow the science," Walensky said. "We are really hopeful that you will have that vaccine by the end of the year."

Does the delta variant put children more at risk?

While Walensky said there is not currently evidence that the delta variant results in more severe cases of COVID-19, it does lead to more spread of the virus, which results in more cases. There has been a five-fold increase in pediatric hospitalizations over the summer, the CDC reported.

"Dangerous is more transmissible, right?" said Walensky. "If it is more transmissible, we have more kids with disease, we have more kids with symptomatic disease, and more kids ending up in the hospital. ... We are definitely seeing more disease. This virus is an opportunist. It'll go where places are not vaccinated, where people are not vaccinated. The best thing we can do for our kids is surround them with people who can be vaccinated when they are eligible to be vaccinated."