Comic Kathy Griffin, fighting lung cancer, reveals 2020 suicide attempt

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Comic Kathy Griffin, in the throes of a battle against cancer, told fans Wednesday night that she nearly lost her life last year to suicide.

Earlier this week, the "My Life on the D-List" funny woman announced she was undergoing major lung surgery before expanding on recent health struggles.

Kathy Griffin shared with her fans Wednesday night on Instagram that she is avoiding prescription painkillers following her major lung surgery because she nearly lost her life to suicide in 2020. Gary Miller / Getty Images

"The last time I was in a hospital was in June 2020 when I tried to take my life and overdose on prescription pills," Griffin told her 695,000 followers in an Instagram post. "With over a year clean and drug free, I now know I can do this and anything I want without those devil pills."

After going under the knife on Monday, Griffin said she avoided prescription painkillers on Wednesday night.

"Tonight will be my first night without any narcotic painkillers," she wrote. "Hello Tylenol, my new best friend!"

While acknowledging her ongoing battle with cancer, Griffin said she's confident about beating back all health challenges.

"Y'know what? I fear drugs and addiction more than I fear cancer. So I think I'll be ok," she added.

Well wishes from throughout entertainment world poured into Griffin's feed following her revelation.

"You are a warrior Kathy," actress Camryn Manheim wrote to her. "You got this. I hope you feel the sea of love crashing on your shores."

And "Will & Grace" star Debra Messing told Griffin: "You are a warrior. And I’m proud of you. You are an inspiration."

Griffin's career appeared to take a big hit in 2017, when she posted a gruesome image on Twitter lifting a bloodied head that resembled that of then-President Donald Trump.

The image cost Griffin her longtime gig co-hosting CNN's New Year's Eve coverage with network anchor Anderson Cooper.

Related video:

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.