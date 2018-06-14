Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Foods that combine fats and carbs appear to send the human brain haywire, creating rewards above and beyond what people get from foods that contain either ingredient alone, researchers reported Thursday.

They think their experiment, using real-time brain scans, may help explain why so many of us are obese, and why we overeat even when we are not hungry.

Modern processed foods like pizza, burgers and pasta with creamy sauces trigger our brains in ways that naturally foraged foods never could, they report.

And it's in a way that people are not even conscious of, said Dana Small of the Modern Diet and Physiology Research Center at Yale University.

"Liking has nothing to do with this response," Small told NBC News. "Certain foods are harder to resist."