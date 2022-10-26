After Shanisty Ireland's 2-month-old son, Asa, fell ill with RSV earlier this month, she remembers thinking to herself, "Here we go again," the mother of four told TODAY. When Asa's big brother Adam was diagnosed with and recovered from the respiratory virus at 6 weeks old six years prior, she learned the hard way how to recognize signs that an infant with RSV needs medical attention.

Ireland, who lives in Columbus, Ohio, first heard the term RSV, short for respiratory syncytial virus, from the doctor who diagnosed Adam, telling her to watch him closely. The problem was Ireland didn't understand what exactly she was supposed to look for, even after researching online.

Shanisty Ireland and her 2-month-old son, Asa. Courtesy Shanisty Ireland

"I didn't really know the danger (Adam) was in because of his age," she recalled to TODAY on a segment aired Friday. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, infants less than 6 months old, premature babies, and kids with weakened immune systems, or chronic lung or heart disease are all at high risk of severe illness from RSV, which usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms in adults.

But when Ireland noticed baby Adam's "restricted, labored breathing," she knew to take him to the hospital.

Baby Asa, 2 months, was hospitalized with RSV for four days as children's hospitals around the country face a surge in patients due to the respiratory virus. Courtesy Shanisty Ireland

"He was in grave condition," she said. "It was very severe. He had bronchitis, he had rhinovirus, he had RSV, he had ear infections. ... As a mother, I felt extremely guilty that I let it get that far. ... I was scared. I had no idea what my child had, and I had no idea that he was quite frankly fighting for his life."

Flash forward to mid-October 2022, and Ireland noticed baby Asa experiencing signs of a cold — around the same time that children's hospitals around the country were filling up with kids sick from respiratory viruses, including RSV. TODAY previously reported that this surge came much earlier in the season than health care workers were expecting and the patients have more severe symptoms than what these viruses usually cause.

Shanisty Ireland monitored her son Asa's breathing when he had RSV by unzipping his onesie and watching his ribs. Courtesy Shanisty Ireland

As Asa's illness (which he likely caught from an older sibling) progressed, Ireland monitored his breathing by unzipping his onesie and looking at his ribs.

"I could tell his ribs were contracting," she said. "I saw a V underneath his neck that showed he was really labored, and his head was bobbing every time he was trying to breathe. It was it was a big struggle for him to get a breath of air."

She and Asa went the emergency room, and he was in the hospital four days, leaving Oct. 19.

Dealing with RSV again "was terrifying," Ireland said. "I was standing there in trauma, talking to doctors and nurses, and I’m just bawling my eyes out, and they were trying to explain to me what was going on. What I felt like saying was, 'I know, we’ve been here before,' but I just sat there and cried because I just thought to myself, 'How can I let another one of my children go through this?'"

"If you’ve seen a child in that kind of distress with that labored breathing, it’s the most terrifying thing as a parent because you’re completely helpless. You have no idea what to do," she added.

Now, Ireland is raising awareness about the danger that RSV can cause in young and immunocompromised children, an especially important mission as several states are reporting that their pediatric hospital beds are more than 80% full, largely due to RSV.

"It’s very worrisome because we’re not even in winter. It’s still only fall," Tracey Ginaitt, Hasbro Children's Hospital's children’s floor clinical manager, told TODAY in a segment aired Tuesday. "As the winter hits, as flu starts coming, where are we going to put these kids?"

Ginaitt's hospital is already operating at 125% capacity, using parts of the hospital it never has before. Half of the patients in the intensive care unit have RSV. A hospital in Connecticut is facing its worst RSV surge in 25 years, calling in the National Guard for support.

RSV and other respiratory viruses in children are surging now likely for a few different reasons, experts previously told TODAY. First, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the seasonality of viruses that used to follow fairly regular patterns, such as RSV, which usually just starts circulating in the fall. Second, the past two years' mitigation measures suppressed transmission of these viruses, so children didn't develop immunity, leaving them vulnerable as mitigation measures become less common.

What's more, this flu season is expected to be severe, and another COVID-19 wave is likely around the corner, TODAY previously reported. The possibility of the three viruses to be surging at the same time has been dubbed a "tripledemic."

Georgia Vacca, 4 months, was hospitalized with RSV earlier this month. Courtesy Bill Vacca

The Vaccas of Albany, New York, lived a similar nightmare to Ireland when they noticed their 4-month-old daughter Georgia's cough was getting worse as they were about to take her to day care.

"Her breathing, you could hear (her) not just sounding very congested, but her chest was doing a lot of up and down rapid movements, contracting," Bill Vacca told TODAY in a segment aired Monday.

After a quick video call to their pediatrician, the Vaccas took their daughter to the emergency room, which was "so packed" with infants sick with RSV, Vacca said. Georgia was admitted to the hospital for four days, requiring oxygen and deep suction every few hours to clear mucus from her airways. Prior to Georgia's illness, they had no idea what RSV was, either.

"We were definitely terrified, especially when we saw that she needed to go on oxygen and had the tubes in her nose and all the cords hooked up to her," Vacca said. "We all had a moment of crying and couldn’t believe that this was happening."

Offering advice to fellow parents, the Vaccas said to trust your instincts when you feel your child needs medical attention, and don't be afraid "to overreact," as they weren't initially sure their daughter's illness met the bar to go to the emergency room.

What are the signs of RSV in young children?

The early signs of RSV in young children include runny nose, decrease in appetite and cough, which may progress to wheezing, per the CDC. NBC News senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres recommends contacting a health care provider if your child:

Shows signs of poor feeding and low appetite.

Is irritable or cries and cries and cannot be consoled.

Is lethargic, meaning they're hard to wake up and aren't able to pay attention to anything.

Shows signs of labored breathing, such as wheezing or if the ribs are visible or the nostrils flare out when they're breathing.

Treatment for RSV is usually supportive care, such as rehydrating and managing the airways. There's no vaccine against RSV so the best way to protect your child is to prevent an infection by:

Cover coughs and sneezes with something other than your hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.

Avoid close contact with others, including kissing and sharing cups and utensils.

Clean frequently touched surfaces.

"It’s important to understand what the warning signs are. It’s important to understand what labored breathing actually looks like," Ireland said. "If you have a feeling that your child is in distress, count their breaths and see how many breaths they're taking per minute."

"If you feel as though you have a cold coming on or if you have the sniffles, just stay away," she continued. "Don’t kiss the baby. Don’t hold the baby."

"There’s nothing to feel ashamed of if your child contracts RSV," Ireland added. "It’s way more common than people even understand. ... It can hit anybody at any time."