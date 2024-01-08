If you've found yourself dealing with a nasty, lingering cough, you're not alone. With respiratory illnesses surging across the country right now, it's no surprise that so many people are hacking for weeks on end — and wondering what their persistent cough might mean.

For the second year in a row now, COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus are all circulating at the same time, Dr. Tara Narula, NBC News medical contributor and cardiologist at Lenox Hill Hospital and Northwell Health, said during a Jan. 5, 2024, segment on TODAY.

"So your chances of getting sick with something are high," she explained, "and your chances of getting something back to back — where you get one and then you get another — are high."

Vaccination rates for the updated COVID-19 shots and flu vaccines are low, Narula said, which further puts people at risk for getting sick. "Only about 42% of adults have gotten their flu vaccine, and 18% have gotten the updated COVID vaccine," she said.

There are also bacterial infections that can lead to persistent coughs, including pneumonia, strep throat and whooping cough.

"So there's a lot happening at the same time," Narula said, and all of those factors can make persistent coughs more common.

What different types of coughs might mean:

Although a persistent cough might be concerning, it can be a normal symptom of many illnesses and conditions.

"People have forgotten that a cough can linger for a long time," Narula explains. "Once you get an infection, the cough can go on for several weeks."

If you have a cough, here's what it could mean, depending on how long you've had it:

Acute cough

An acute cough, while the shortest-lasting type of cough on the list, can still last for up to three weeks, Narula said. These coughs are frequently caused by the common cold and other viral illnesses, like the flu, the Mayo Clinic says.

Subacute cough

A cough that lasts between three and eight weeks is classified as a subacute cough, Narula explained. These may start as as a typical post-infection cough, but linger for a longer period of time.

Chronic cough

Any cough lasting longer than eight weeks is considered chronic, Narula said. While a chronic cough can be related to an infection, it can also be caused by certain health conditions such as asthma, acid reflux and post-nasal drip. Some medications can also cause a chronic cough, including common blood pressure medications.

If you have a persistent cough that's lasted longer than eight weeks, you may need a chest X-ray to determine the cause, Narula said, which will help your doctor figure out the proper treatment. Your doctor will also likely ask about your travel history and your history of vaping or smoking.

It's important to seek medical advice for any long-term cough, she explained, because it can be a sign of serious illness or condition. You should see a doctor if you have a persistent cough along with any of these symptoms:

Fever

Weight loss

Night sweats

Coughing up blood or thick, green sputum

Shortness of breath

"Even a regular chronic cough can be complicated by headache, inability to sleep (and) fatigue," Narula said. "In older women, they may get rib fractures from the force of the cough."

Coughs are, unfortunately, a common part of respiratory illness season. And, for the most part, a cough related to an illness will go away on its own as you recover. But if your cough is persistent — especially if it's lasted for more than eight weeks — you should take it seriously and see a doctor.