Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

A Fox affiliate station in Detroit is mourning the loss of meteorologist Jessica Starr, a 35-year-old mother of two who has died by suicide.

Fox 2 Detroit reported on Thursday morning that Starr, a Michigan native who had been with the station since 2012, took her life.

Co-workers mourned her loss and remembered her on social media as a "smart, hilarious, bubbly and beautiful" woman.

"All of us here at FOX 2 are in deep shock and cannot believe that such a wonderful, bright and intelligent individual will no longer be with us,'' the station said in a statement that aired on Thursday morning. "Her family and friends will be in our thoughts and prayers in the coming days as we all deal with our grief."

Six of her colleagues also gathered on air to express their sadness over her loss.

"It's tough to be here today, but as a family and thinking of her family, we're all working to get through this together," Fox 2 anchor Amy Andrews said. "Just keep Jessica's family in your thoughts and prayers as we go through this time.

"We're thinking of her viewers and her fans today and all the people who loved her."

Andrews and her colleagues followed on Twitter with remembrances and sadness over the loss of Starr.

Starr underwent LASIK surgery in October, according to her Facebook page. On Nov. 13 she posted a video on Facebook announcing that she had returned to work.

"I am struggling a little bit,'' she said. "So I do still need all the prayers and the well wishes because this is a hard go."

She said in the video that her vision was "getting there," but she had to use a lot of eye drops to be able to see with any clarity. She also thanked her viewers for all the well wishes while she was out of work.

Starr followed the video a day later in her final Facebook post by writing that she "really wanted to come back but I need more time to recover. Please keep me in your thoughts during this challenging time."

Up to 46 percent of participants who had no problems before LASIK reported at least one visual symptom three months after surgery. Complications can include dry eyes; double or blurry vision; difficulty seeing at night; and light sensitivity. The side effects often disappear over time, but they can be permanent in some cases and may be so bothersome or painful that people have taken their own life, The New York Times reported in June.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255, anytime.