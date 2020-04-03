CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin tests positive for coronavirus

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin said in an Instagram post on Friday that despite her following the social distancing guidelines and "doing ALL the things we're being told to do," she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I am OKAY. It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon," she wrote. "Chills, aches, fever."

Baldwin said she has no underlying conditions and feels like she's "one of the lucky ones."

"I look forward to being on (television) and seeing you real soon. And shoutout to the doctors and nurses who are doing the real work right now," she said, ending her post with a touching message to singer Bill Withers, who died Monday from heart complications.

"I am listening to Bill Withers on repeat. I knew him, adored him and will miss him," Baldwin said.

Fellow CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has also tested positive for the coronavirus. On Thursday, he said he was "doing pretty well, all things considered."