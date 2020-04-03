Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak

Don't miss a beat, like us on Facebook
Trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin tests positive for coronavirus

She said she tested positive, despite "doing ALL the things we're being told to do."
CNN Films - Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent at TFF Panel & Party
Baldwin said her symptoms "came on suddenly" Thursday afternoon.Paul Zimmerman / Getty Images for Turner

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: NBC News
By Minyvonne Burke

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin said in an Instagram post on Friday that despite her following the social distancing guidelines and "doing ALL the things we're being told to do," she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I am OKAY. It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon," she wrote. "Chills, aches, fever."

Baldwin said she has no underlying conditions and feels like she's "one of the lucky ones."

"I look forward to being on (television) and seeing you real soon. And shoutout to the doctors and nurses who are doing the real work right now," she said, ending her post with a touching message to singer Bill Withers, who died Monday from heart complications.

Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak.

"I am listening to Bill Withers on repeat. I knew him, adored him and will miss him," Baldwin said.

Fellow CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has also tested positive for the coronavirus. On Thursday, he said he was "doing pretty well, all things considered."

Minyvonne Burke