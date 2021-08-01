Clare Crawley shares video of recovery from breast implant removal: 'Road to healing'

Clare Crawley had her breast implants removed and shared with her Instagram followers that she's doing great and on the mend.

The 40-year-old season 16 lead of "The Bachelorette" told fans last month that her body was "fighting the implants" and revealed how she came to the tough decision to have them removed.

"Surgery is officially done + I am on the road to healing!" Crawley posted on Saturday along with a picture of herself in a hospital gown and surgical scrub cap, hugging a vase of flowers. She thanked her doctors and support team for making her comfortable throughout the process.

"It wasn’t an easy decision, but they truly are the most compassionate team who truly want to help women like me heal from BII (Breast Implant Illness)," she wrote. "On top of that, having the overwhelming support and love from family and friends has just meant the world to me."

Crawley said that it was the kind words of friends that kept her going through her struggle and ultimately the surgery. She also gave others a reminder that there's more to us than our body shape.

"Having you all give me a boost when my brain has slipped into moments of doubt, truly lifted me up. And so I will continue to pass It on to anyone else who needs to hear this… our body shape does not define us or make us any less lovable or worthy. We are perfectly made just the way we are!"

In her Instagram stories, Crawley also posted a short video of herself with her bandages and surgical drains exposed, captioning it "Day 2."

Clare Crawley shows her bandages from recent breast implant removal surgery on her Instagram. @clarecrawley / Instagram

"I still feel amazing. No pain meds. And the best things so far...no itchy rashes anymore!!! I had them for 5 years off and on... my skin feels incredible! #herefortherightreasons."

Last month, Crawley detailed in an Instagram post how she'd been experiencing unexplained hives and rashes and how a mammogram revealed "suspicious areas" that turned out to be pockets of fluid behind the implants.

She noted how her partner Dale Moss was totally supportive of her decision to have the explant surgery.

"I was talking to Dale the other day and he even said, 'Your boobs are not what make you beautiful. And it's the truth."