Chrissy Teigen reveals she's 50 days sober after 'a few wine hiccups'

Chrissy Teigen is continuing to open up about her sobriety journey.

Teigen posted a video to Instagram Saturday of her laying on a yoga mat during a workout while her two children Luna, 5, and Miles, 3, interrupted. In the caption, she shared a candid message about her sobriety and celebrated a milestone moment in her personal journey.

“Today is my 50 day sobriety streak! it should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road,” she wrote in the caption. “This is my longest streak yet! I still dunno if I’ll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way.”

The 35-year-old cookbook author explained how alcohol affects her, writing, “I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night.”

“I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly!!!!” she added. “This is also my third day this week working out which is unheard of for me, and my bears are notttt making it easy but loving @movewithnicole on YouTube!!”

Teigen revealed she had stopped drinking at the end of 2020 after a difficult year for the former model and her family. In September last year, Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, suffered a pregnancy loss following pregnancy complications with their late son, Jack.

At the time, Teigen shared the news of her sobriety in a reply to a fan on Instagram after she posted a video of herself singing and dancing early in the morning. The fan commented on the post, “I need whatever drugs you’re on!!”

“4 weeks sober,” Teigen replied.

The following day on her Instagram story, Teigen shared a book recommendation that helped her with her sobriety, "Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol” by Holly Whitaker.

“I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s--- by 6, not being able to sleep,” she wrote on her story. “I have been sober ever since and even if you can’t see yourself doing it or just plain don’t want to, it is still an incredible read.”

Teigen has been keeping a low profile recently after she was accused of bullying former reality star Courtney Stodden and fashion designer Michael Costello in May and June. The mom of two apologized to Stodden and for other hurtful tweets she's posted and denied Costello's story, in which he said online interactions with Teigen made him suicidal.