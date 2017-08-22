share tweet pin email

Whether she was backstage, brunching or enjoying a night out, Chrissy Teigen often found herself passing the time with a glass of wine or two — or more.

But now the model, TV host and mom is putting the brakes on the booze, at least for a bit.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images Chrissy Teigen attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

"I was, point blank, just drinking too much," Teigen revealed in an interview with Cosmopolitan. "I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible."

According to Teigen, the ever-present supply of alcohol made available at celebrity events became a real problem for her because she "can't just have one drink."

Happy first birthday Lu!!!! My lovebug. You are all the best parts of the both of us and I cannot believe how much has happened in you first 12 months of life. We love you to the luna and back. Thank you @Yopeteryang for taking these awesome photos and the lip sync battle team for such a nice surprise!!! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Apr 14, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

But it wasn't a problem others noticed.

"Nobody really brought it up to me," she said. "They just assumed that it was OK because I always felt OK the next morning. I knew in my heart it wasn't right."

Teigen has been just as open about her struggles with postpartum depression since the birth of her daughter, Luna, in 2016, and the excess alcohol wasn't helping matters. So, during a recent wellness excursion to Bali, she gave up booze and found she immediately felt better.

"I was just so happy," she said of the experience.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 15, 2017 at 10:25pm PDT

And since she and husband John Legend are hoping add to their overall happiness by adding to their family — telling Cosmo they're planning to start the IVF process again — the idea of sobriety sounds better than ever to her.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Chrissy Teigen on motherhood, food, and babies who look like John Legend Play Video - 5:13 Chrissy Teigen on motherhood, food, and babies who look like John Legend Play Video - 5:13

"I used to think it was kind of nutty to have to go totally sober," she told the magazine. "But now I get it. ... I have to fix myself."