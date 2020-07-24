Chrissy Teigen considering breast reduction 1 month after having implants removed

In June, Chrissy Teigen underwent surgery to remove breast implants she'd had for nearly 15 years. And the results, as she revealed on Instagram Thursday were ... somewhat underwhelming.

In fact, she now says she may go under the knife for a second time.

Chrissy Teigen in her Instagram story. chrissyteigen/Instagram

While showing off her outfit of the day in an Instagram stories video, she tugged at her spangled top and noted, "This is supposed to go over each (breast), but my boobs are too low. And yes, they are still huge. I think I honestly will do it again and have them make them smaller. I did not expect that they would still be this large."

She originally announced on Instagram in May that she'd be undergoing the surgery, writing in part, "I'm getting my boobs out! They've been great to me for many years but I'm just over it. I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don't worry about me! All good. I'll still have boobs, they'll just be pure fat. Which is all a (breast) is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat."

After surgery, she posted a get-well note from her daughter, Luna, 4:

"Surgery went perfectly! So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least," she wrote in the caption.

Around the time of the surgery, she spoke with Glamour U.K. about her implants, explaining she'd had them done when she was about 20 "for a swimsuit thing."

In another IG story, Teigen posed with husband John Legend. chrissyteigen/Instagram

"I thought, if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky!" she said. "But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."

She also noted that she understood women should replace their implants every decade, but she'd avoided that after she had children (Teigen is married to musician John Legend and in addition to Luna, they also have little Miles, 2.)

"When you have kids you think about (the risks) of surgery and I think, 'This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.'"