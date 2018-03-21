Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

"This Is Us" viewers have shed plenty of tears for Kate Pearson as she's struggled to accept herself, navigate feelings of guilt over her father's death, suffered pregnancy loss and more on the always-emotional series.

But what those fans may not know is that the star who brings the character to life has personal stories of her own that would have them reaching for the tissues just the same.

Actress Chrissy Metz details some of those painful memories in an excerpt from her upcoming book, "This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today," published in People magazine.

One particularly difficult chapter from Metz's past involved her stepfather, known only as "Trigger" in the book, who she says became fixated on her diet, her weight and his own ability to torment her.

"My body seemed to offend him, but he couldn’t help but stare, especially when I was eating," she wrote. "He joked about putting a lock on the refrigerator."

At that point in her childhood, food meant relief and happiness for Metz after a period when she, her siblings and her mother had often gone without the basics. That made Trigger's focus more disturbing for her, and led her to hide her eating.