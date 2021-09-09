IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Chris Hemsworth shares the HIIT routine that makes his 'lungs scream'

The Australian actor is focusing on agility, strength and speed.
By Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Chris Hemsworth is sharing the high-intensity interval training workout he’s using to get ripped for the sequel of Netflix’s action-thriller “Extraction.”

“Transitioning from heavy weight training to a lot more body weight functional movements concentrating on agility, strength and speed,” Hemsworth captioned his Instagram post on Tuesday. “Give this little work out a go and let the lungs scream for mercy!”

The Australian actor then walked fans through his brutal routine, which includes boxing for three minutes, 50 squats, 40 sit-throughs, 20 reps of five core exercises and 25 push-ups, followed by two minutes of rest. Hemsworth recommends completing the grueling circuit four times total.

HIIT workouts are a type of interval training where cardio and strength training moves are done in bursts with little down time in between. Because they are so effective at speeding up your metabolism and burning calories, you don’t need to log a lot of time to reap the benefits.

Hemsworth, 38, is also bulking up ahead of playing Hulk Hogan in an upcoming Netflix biopic about the WWE wrestler.

“Damn! Once I finish this pizza I’m going to do that,” Hemsworth’s “Avengers: Infinity War” co-star Josh Brolin joked in the comments.

Actor Jason Momoa couldn’t help marveling over his buddy’s superhero muscles.

“Boss,” he wrote.

Rachel Paula Abrahamson is a TODAY.com contributor who writes for the parenting, health and shop verticals. She was previously a senior editor at Us Weekly. Her bylines have appeared in The New York Times, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and elsewhere. Rachel lives in the Boston area with her husband and their two young daughters. 