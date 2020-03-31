Chris Cuomo tests positive for coronavirus

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, revealed Tuesday he tested positive for coronavirus.

Although the TV news personality said he has felt fever, chills and shortness of breath, he still plans do his prime-time show from his basement, where he has self-quarantined.

Christopher Cuomo attends the The Hollywood Reporter's 9th Annual Most Powerful People In Media at The Pool on April 11, 2019 in New York City. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

"I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus. I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive," the 49-year-old Cuomo tweeted.

"I just hope I didn't give it to the kids and Cristina," he said, referring to his wife. "That would make me feel worse than this illness!"

Cuomo joked that remaining trapped in his basement might be welcomed by some.

"I am quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased!) I will do my shows from here," he continued. "We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!"

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Chris Cuomo attend The Robin Hood Foundation's 2015 Benefit at Jacob Javitz Center on May 12, 2015 in New York City. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

The governor said his brother's illness showed that everyone is susceptible.

This virus is the great equalizer.



Stay strong little brother. You are a sweet, beautiful guy and my best friend.



If anyone is #NewYorkTough it’s you. https://t.co/B7veuweZzx — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 31, 2020

"This virus is the great equalizer," Andrew Cuomo, 62, said in a statement. "Stay strong little brother. You are a sweet, beautiful guy and my best friend."

Andrew and Chris are the sons of New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, who died in 2015. Andrew has been a frequent guest on his brother's show in recent days, in appearances marked by good-natured feuding over who is the better athlete or their mom's favorite.

Even in wishing the best for his younger brother on Tuesday, Gov. Cuomo managed to needle him.