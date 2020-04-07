Chris Cuomo shares 'scary' chest X-rays as he continues to fight coronavirus

Chris Cuomo has shared the photo evidence of the effects of the coronavirus on his body after he underwent chest X-rays out of worry that he might be developing pneumonia.

The CNN host gave a glimpse of the X-rays on Monday night's episode of "Cuomo Prime Time" and reflected on what it was like to see them even after receiving the good news that he did not have pneumonia, which is one of the most dangerous side effects of the illness.

"I have to tell you it is scary to have your lungs go up there and see that stuff and be like, 'What is that? What is that smoke in there?' And they tell you that's the virus," Cuomo said. "You have to fight to keep it out. I'm doing fine. I don't have pneumonia. But if I want to stay that way, I got to have some things fall in my favor."

Cuomo's guest, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, said the X-rays did not show anything particularly alarming.

"It looks pretty good," said Gupta. "Maybe a little bit of fluid, but not something that I would definitively call pneumonia."

Cuomo, 49, has been regularly sharing what he has experienced since revealing last week that he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The younger brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo lost 13 pounds in three days at one point, chipped a tooth because he was shivering so hard from coronavirus symptoms, and had a hallucination of his late father, former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, who died five years ago.

He said Monday night that while his fever started to go down over the weekend, he could feel the illness moving into his chest. He stressed that getting up and moving around is crucial.

"I now know that I can't just take it with this thing,'' he said. "That when the fever spikes, you just want to curl up in a ball and stay there for the next 6-7 hours, and you can't. You've got to bundle up your clothes, you've got to start drowning yourself in fluids, you've got to take the Tylenol, and you've got to get after it.

"If you don't want it to get into your lungs, you've got to force yourself to breathe. You've got to get up off your ass, you got to walk around. It hurts, you don't want to do it, everything in your body is telling you not to do it. It's lying to you, and I know that now, and the more I do, the more I push myself to do, the better I'm getting, so I'm gonna take faith in that for now."