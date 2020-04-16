Chris Cuomo says his wife tested positive for coronavirus

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo announced Wednesday that his wife, Cristina Greeven Cuomo, tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Cuomo revealed his wife’s diagnosis while speaking with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on his show.

"Families all across the state and the country are experiencing... its very rare for a family to be one and done," Chris Cuomo said. "Cristina now has COVID, she is now positive and it just breaks my heart. It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn't happen and now it has."

He added he’s been “a little bit of a mess” about her diagnosis and had been talking to his brother about it.

“The person who's not upset is Cristina. Cristina takes everything in stride and so far we're hoping, and a lot of this is anecdotal because we don't know that much, she lost her sense of smell and taste,” he explained. “This is not science, but anecdotally the case that I hear about that are more mild tend to have that. I didn't have that."

Chris Cuomo, 49, announced he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 31, and that he had been self-quarantined in his basement. At the time, he said he just hoped he hadn’t passed it along to his kids and wife.

Wednesday night he tweeted he was shaken by Cristina's diagnosis.

“Sure enough, Cristina has covid now,” he said. “Kids are still healthy but this shook us at our literal core. All are stepping up. Can't wait to shake this fever so I can help her as she helped me. Sucks.”

In typical brotherly fashion, Andrew Cuomo joked with his brother on-air.

"The good news... Cristina is going to blame you for this, there's a lot of other things as you know that she can blame you for, so this is going to be number 17 on the list. I wouldn't worry about that,” he said.

Chris and Christina Cuomo have three kids together, Bella, Mario and Carolina.