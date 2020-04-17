Cristina Cuomo has 'so much gratitude' for her kids after her coronavirus diagnosis

After her husband, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, announced she had tested positive for the new coronavirus, Cristina Cuomo posted a thank you letter to her children on Instagram for helping take care of the family while both their parents stayed in quarantine.

Chris Cuomo revealed his wife’s diagnosis while speaking with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on his show, "Cuomo Prime Time,” on Wednesday night.

Thursday evening, Cristina posted a heartfelt note about the difficult time for their family.

“You never know how strong you are, until being strong is your only choice,” she wrote. “Covid-19 got me. A seemingly sinus-related infection was my first symptom.”

She went on to say that she was frustrated she isn’t able to be with her three kids during this time “in the way they need me" and that they had "grown up overnight."

The Cuomos have three children together: Bella, 17, Mario, 14, and Carolina, 10.

“Bella, our 17-year-old daughter, stepped up cleaning, doing laundry, cooking for her siblings and getting them situated with google classroom, and caregiving her mother and father. Mario, her assistant,” Cristina wrote in her post. “So much gratitude for them. I can’t wait to wrap my arms around them again.”

Cristina added she was “committed to this naturopathic route more than ever” to support the immune system and encouraged her followers to communicate.

Cristina Greeven Cuomo with two of her three kids, Bella and Mario Cuomo, in 2017.

“Communication is all we’ve got right now,” she wrote. “Please keep sharing your stories. It’s the only way we achieve freedom from fear. Staying strong is the battle.”

On his show Wednesday, Chris Cuomo said Cristina had taken everything in stride so far, even though he was “a bit of mess” over her diagnosis.

“The person who's not upset is Cristina,” he told his brother, in a segment on the show. “…It just breaks my heart. It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn't happen and now it has."