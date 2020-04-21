Watch the moment Chris Cuomo reunited with his family after coronavirus isolation

CNN host Chris Cuomo has emerged from his basement, and he couldn't be happier about it.

Cuomo ended weeks of isolation with the coronavirus on Monday by coming back upstairs in his family's home after he said he was cleared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here's the very moment @ChrisCuomo emerged from his basement, where he's been riding out coronavirus for the last several weeks. pic.twitter.com/tugkXCGZD7 — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 21, 2020

"This is what I've been dreaming of, literally for weeks," he said in a video of the moment.

His wife, Cristina, also has been cleared by the CDC after she had been diagnosed with COVID-19 as well. She hasn't had a fever or symptoms for more than seven days after going into isolation, according to Cuomo.

Cristina and their two children, Mario, 14, and Carolina, 10, greeted Cuomo as he emerged from the basement in a video shot by their 17-year-old daughter, Bella.

"This is the dream, just to be back up here doing normal things," Cuomo said.

Cuomo, 49, said on his CNN show Monday night that there was a reason the reunion with his family was relatively subdued.

"This has spooked the family,'' he said. "It really rocked us when Cristina got a case, albeit much more mild than mine. I think she's just stronger than I am. But the missus going down took a toll on us, it spooked the kids, and there's a little bit of a trauma and a recovery process that we're going to go through as you see families all having."

In the past 20 days, Cuomo detailed experiences with symptoms like a persistent high fever, losing 13 pounds in three days, chipping a tooth because he was shivering so hard, enduring "scary" chest X-rays and even having a hallucination of his late father, former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, who died five years ago.

The younger brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has now embarked on a three-week recovery process. He said he could "barely breathe" during a 25-minute walk outside with his wife on Monday.

"Recovery's a real thing,'' he said on his Instagram Story. "This isn't just like your typical viruses or flus and stuff where you get over it, you have that one day or so where you're sideways, maybe eat a bland diet, and then you're back to the regular. This is different. They're explaining this almost like coming back from a major surgery or something."

He also is working to recover mentally from the illness.

"This put me into a depression,'' he said. "I never had anything like this in my life. It humbled me."

Cuomo now plans on donating blood in the hopes that his antibodies can help other people fighting coronavirus.

"Today I'm a lucky guy who is even luckier than ever,'' he said.