Chris Cuomo gives update on son after coronavirus diagnosis

Chris Cuomo gave an update on his teen son's health Wednesday night after his wife revealed earlier in the day that he had become the third member of their family to test positive for the coronavirus.

The CNN anchor spoke on his show about his son, Mario, 14, in a conversation with Cuomo's older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"The virus works its way through the family," he said. "It was me, then it was Cristina, and now Mario has the same symptoms she had. He's got the coronavirus now, it's working its way through, (and) they're doing fine.

Chris Cuomo and his son, Mario. @cristinacuomo / Instagram

"Thank you for your concern, Andrew, you always first and foremost. Thanks for caring about my family, and about me, and thank you for fighting for the people in your state," the 49-year-old said. "I appreciate it."

"He's going to be OK," the governor replied.

Cristina Cuomo shared on Instagram Wednesday that Mario was battling the virus after she and her husband had both been cleared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after experiencing it themselves.

"After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working hard to get my son, Mario, through the virus,'' she wrote. "My heart hurts more than my head over his infection."

Chris Cuomo shared the triumphant moment on his show Monday night of him coming back upstairs in his family's home after weeks of isolation with the coronavirus. Cuomo had previously detailed experiences with symptoms like a persistent high fever, losing 13 pounds in three days, chipping a tooth because he was shivering so hard, enduring "scary" chest X-rays and even having a hallucination of his late father, former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, who died five years ago.

Cristina Cuomo also has been cleared after she had been diagnosed with COVID-19. She hasn't had a fever or symptoms for more than seven days after going into isolation, according to her husband.

Now the couple is trying to help Mario, who is the second-oldest of their three children.

"While kids are more resilient, they can suffer same severity of symptoms," Cristina Cuomo wrote on Instagram. "I’m applying a modified version of my remedies for his protocol with a focus on lots of vitamins. Since his sense of smell and taste have disappeared, I am feeding him healthy foods that I normally can’t get him to touch."