Like millions of families across the country, the Cuomo brothers are looking forward to that first time when they can get together after the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

CNN host Chris Cuomo and his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, ended his show Wednesday with a hopeful vision of the future on a difficult night in which Chris Cuomo announced that his wife has tested positive for the coronavirus.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo talks about how his life has changed with coronavirus saying he dreams of a day when he never has to hear about social distancing again.



“I want the pain to stop. I want the fear to stop. I want the anxiety to stop…Let’s get back to normal.” pic.twitter.com/Zlwxua2WIw — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 16, 2020

"I think this is one of those situations in life that shows us really what to be thankful for and gives you some perspective and it's simpler than we tend to make it,'' Gov. Cuomo said. "What do I want? I want to be able to go fishing with you and throw my cell phone in the ocean and not worry about it. I want to be able to sit around the table with Mom and laugh, and your kids and my kids, and be able to hug them without worrying about social distancing."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

The governor described the toll of the illness on New York, which has more cases (213,779) and deaths (15,364) than any state in the country.