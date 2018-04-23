Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

It's a prince! Duchess Kate, Prince William welcome royal baby boy

Chow down on healthy, fiber-rich pizza, eggplant lasagna and meatballs

Dietician Tanya Zuckerbrot is here to help you eat healthier for spring and summer.

by Donna Freydkin /  / Updated  / Source: TODAY

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Heres a great reason to boost your fiber intake.

According to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, its a type of carb that cant be digested, meaning that it passes right through your body.

It helps control your hunger. Most adults need to consume at least 20-30 grams of it per day, and you can get it from whole grains, beans, apples, blueberries and nuts. Plus, it has other health benefits.

Seems like a no-brainer, right? Eat more fiber, feel more full. But many of us dont get the amount we need. And that why we have registered dietician Tanya Zuckerbrot, the creator of the F-Factor Diet, here to help us make smart food choices for all three meals of the day.

Her suggestion for an ideal breakfast: a yogurt parfait topped with fiber cereal and raspberries. For snacks, chow down on shrimp or chicken rolls with peanut dipping sauce or mozzarella-stuffed meatballs eaten with zoodles, which is pasta made from zucchini. And dinner is a delicious eggplant lasagna.

The cereal makes this breakfast more filling, and loaded with fiber.

Pulverized fiber crackers are the secret sauce in this dish.

These pizzas are so easy to make, and so good for you, thanks to the fiber-rich crackers. Plus, you can add toppings, so let your imagination go wild.

The spring roll is loaded with fiber, and is light on the calories.

The classic Italian dish is undeniably delicious, and this is a very healthy way to make it, thanks to the purple power of eggplants, plus fiber-rich crispbreads.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.