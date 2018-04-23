Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Heres a great reason to boost your fiber intake.

According to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, its a type of carb that cant be digested, meaning that it passes right through your body.

It helps control your hunger. Most adults need to consume at least 20-30 grams of it per day, and you can get it from whole grains, beans, apples, blueberries and nuts. Plus, it has other health benefits.

Seems like a no-brainer, right? Eat more fiber, feel more full. But many of us dont get the amount we need. And that why we have registered dietician Tanya Zuckerbrot, the creator of the F-Factor Diet, here to help us make smart food choices for all three meals of the day.

Her suggestion for an ideal breakfast: a yogurt parfait topped with fiber cereal and raspberries. For snacks, chow down on shrimp or chicken rolls with peanut dipping sauce or mozzarella-stuffed meatballs eaten with zoodles, which is pasta made from zucchini. And dinner is a delicious eggplant lasagna.

The cereal makes this breakfast more filling, and loaded with fiber.

Pulverized fiber crackers are the secret sauce in this dish.

These pizzas are so easy to make, and so good for you, thanks to the fiber-rich crackers. Plus, you can add toppings, so let your imagination go wild.

The spring roll is loaded with fiber, and is light on the calories.

The classic Italian dish is undeniably delicious, and this is a very healthy way to make it, thanks to the purple power of eggplants, plus fiber-rich crispbreads.