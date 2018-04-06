Chip Gaines shows off 10-pound weight loss while training for marathon

"I’ve learned that if I can convince myself to just keep putting one foot in front of the other, then I can run as far as I want to."

Gaines announced in January that he was out to conquer his first marathon with the support of his wife and plenty of "You got this!" messages from his children.

"It’s about making a commitment and sticking to it no matter what,'' he said. "And trust me, that 'no matter what' part is a real kick in the pants…especially at five o’clock in the morning.

"But my family is so supportive of this whole thing — my kids are excited for me when I leave on a long run, and they can’t wait to ask me how it went when I get back. If anything, they’re helping me hold myself accountable."

The first training run by Gaines was 1.7 miles and turned out to be an eye-opener. He since has tackled runs as long as 11 miles.