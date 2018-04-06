Chip Gaines shows off 10-pound weight loss while training for marathon

Get the latest from TODAY
Chip Gaines is showing off his losses.
The "Fixer Upper" star has shed 10 pounds training to run his first marathon on May 6 in an event hosted by Gaines and his wife, Joanna, in their hometown of Waco, Texas.
The father of four (with number five on the way) showed off his slimmed-down figure (and a celebratory fist pump) on Instagram to run 26.2 miles at the Silo District Marathon next month.
"This is the hardest thing I’ve ever put my body through, but for me, running is a mental game,'' Gaines told Runner's World, noting he's lost 10 pounds.
Get the latest from TODAY
"I’ve learned that if I can convince myself to just keep putting one foot in front of the other, then I can run as far as I want to."
Gaines announced in January that he was out to conquer his first marathon with the support of his wife and plenty of "You got this!" messages from his children.
"It’s about making a commitment and sticking to it no matter what,'' he said. "And trust me, that 'no matter what' part is a real kick in the pants…especially at five o’clock in the morning.
"But my family is so supportive of this whole thing — my kids are excited for me when I leave on a long run, and they can’t wait to ask me how it went when I get back. If anything, they’re helping me hold myself accountable."
The first training run by Gaines was 1.7 miles and turned out to be an eye-opener. He since has tackled runs as long as 11 miles.
"I thought it was going to be a piece of cake,'' he said about the first run. "Not only was it not a piece of cake, but it was the moment I realized I could actually fail at this thing. I’m just glad I laced up my shoes the next day and tried again. Some advice from a beginner: never judge your full potential based on your first run."
He was inspired to run his first marathon by Gabe Grunewald, a professional middle-distance runner who told Gaines her story of continuing to train through four bouts of cancer when the two met in New York City last year.
The profits from the inaugural race will go to fund research on rare cancers.
"I guess you could say that hearing her story was the thing that finally pushed me over the edge,'' Gaines said.
"She has overcome so much, and given what she’s gone through, I had no excuse not to give this thing a shot."
Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.