Chip Gaines ran his first marathon — in his tool belt!

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

He did it!

Back in January, Chip Gaines announced his plan to run his first-ever marathon, and on Sunday, the Magnolia man reached his goal.

Joanna Gaines shared a photo of her home-improvement hubby as he put the 26.2-mile distance behind him and crossed the finish line with a big smile — and his trusty tool belt.

"Couldn't be prouder of you," she wrote alongside the celebratory shot.

In a series of videos and photos uploaded to her Instagram stories, Joanna shared some the inspirational messages that greeted Chip and his fellow racers at each mile marker, including one that read, "You've set your mind to it, now let's make this thing happen."