Chip Gaines ran his first marathon — in his tool belt!

He did it!
Back in January, Chip Gaines announced his plan to run his first-ever marathon, and on Sunday, the Magnolia man reached his goal.
Joanna Gaines shared a photo of her home-improvement hubby as he put the 26.2-mile distance behind him and crossed the finish line with a big smile — and his trusty tool belt.
"Couldn't be prouder of you," she wrote alongside the celebratory shot.
In a series of videos and photos uploaded to her Instagram stories, Joanna shared some the inspirational messages that greeted Chip and his fellow racers at each mile marker, including one that read, "You've set your mind to it, now let's make this thing happen."
While Joanna, who's pregnant with the couple's fifth child, watched the run from the comfort of a golf cart, other family members — including daughters Ella, 11, and Emmie, 8 — hit the pavement at various points to share in the fun with their father.
But Chip's role wasn't just as a runner on Sunday.
He and Joanna were also the hosts of the Silo District Marathon — an event that drew 6000 other runners from seven different countries to Waco, Texas, and raised money for a cause close to Chip's heart.
All profits from the race will go to fund research on rare cancers via the Brave Like Gabe Foundation, in honor of Chip's friend Gabe Grunewald, a mid-distance runner who's been battling cancer since 2009.