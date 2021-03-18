Peloton CEO urges caution after child dies in accident involving treadmill

Peloton CEO John Foley is urging caution after he said the company recently became aware a child died as a result of an accident involving the Tread+ treadmill.

"I’m reaching out to you today because I recently learned about a tragic accident involving a child and the Tread+, resulting in, unthinkably, a death. While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved," Foley wrote in a letter posted Thursday on Peloton's website.

No additional details were provided about the victim or the circumstances of the accident. Foley said Peloton's equipment, which includes treadmills and stationary bikes, are designed and built with "with safety in mind."

"But in order to help ensure that you and your family members stay safe with Peloton products in your home, we need your help. This is especially true during what I hope is the final stretch of the pandemic where everyone is still at home," Foley wrote.

The Tread+ treadmill is Peloton's higher end offering and retails for $4,295. The exercise company has become immensely popular amid the pandemic as gyms closed and people looked for a way to stay active from the comfort of home by using Peloton equipment and streaming classes.

Foley asked customers to take extra precautions before and after a workout.

"Keep children and pets away from Peloton exercise equipment at all times. Before you begin a workout, double check to make sure that the space around your Peloton exercise equipment is clear," he wrote. "When you finish a workout on your Tread+, remove the safety key and store it out of reach of children and anyone else who should not be able to start the Tread+."

Customers who have additional questions are advised to contact Peloton's support team at 844-410-0141.

"There are no words to express the shock and sadness everyone at Peloton feels as a result of this terrible tragedy," a Peloton spokesperson said in an email to NBC News. "Out of respect for the family and their privacy, we won’t be sharing any additional information."