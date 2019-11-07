Simmons Prepared Foods is recalling more than 2 million pounds of chicken products that may be contaminated with metal.

The recall was announced Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The agency classified the recall as a "Class 1" which means there is a "reasonable probability" that consumption of these products "will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death," a statement reads.

Among the recalled products are the Simmons ready to cook chicken wings sections and tenderloins and the ready to cook chicken whole legs.

The full list of products can be viewed here.

Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. discovered there was an issue with some of its poultry products during further processing.

The affected items were produced from Oct. 21 through Nov. 4 and were shipped to stores in Pennsylvania, California, Alabama, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Arizona and Arkansas, the agency said.

Stores that may still have some of the products in freezers should either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase, the agency said in a statement.

The FSIS said that "there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products." Anyone who may have consumed one of these products and are concerned should contact their doctor.